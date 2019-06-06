Gudelia Machuca Arauza
July 24, 1931- June 3, 2019
Mrs. Gudelia (Machuca) Arauza, of Riverbank, California, born on July 24, 1931, to Jesus and Angelita Machuca, passed away at age 87 on June 3, 2019 in Modesto, California.
Gudelia was married to Cesario Arauza. They moved to Modesto in 1958 and later made Riverbank their home. She was preceded in death by her son, Cesar Arauza. Gudelia was a loving mother and is survived by her sons, Zenaido, Henry and Jesus Arauza, and daughters, Elvira Rodriguez, Nancy Garcia and Patricia Plascencia. She was treasured by her 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren who all called her "Welita."
Gudelia worked for Con-Agra as a cannery worker for 25 years where she made many friends. She enjoyed cooking and family gatherings where she could share conversations with the people she loved. She was a very compassionate woman and always looked for ways to be supportive and understanding with whom she came across.
Friends and family members may attend the visitation on Monday, June 10 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Rome, 2827 Topeka St., Riverbank, followed by a rosary service from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be Tuesday, June 11th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Rome, followed by a burial service at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Dr., in Modesto. The funeral home will be Riverbank Memorial Chapel, 3131Santa Fe St., in Riverbank.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 6, 2019