Guillermina Acuna

Service Information
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA
95350
(209)-523-5646
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Stanislaus
7th Street
Modesto, CA
View Map
Obituary
Guillermina Rosas Acuna
June 16, 1936 - December 15, 2019
Guillermina was preceded in death by her husband Dionicio Acuna. Guillermina lived in Modesto for over 54 years. She leaves six children, Estevan Acuna (Heather), Dennis Acuna (Cindy) Alberto Acuna (Sheri), James Acuna, Ivonne Desiga (Andres), Cynthia Zarco (Eddie). She was grandmother to eleven and great grandmother to six. She leaves behind numerous other relatives,friends, neighbors and co-workers. She will be dearly missed. A Rosary will be at Salas Brothers on December 19th at 6pm. Viewing beginning at 4pm. Mass will be held December 20th at 1 pm at St. Stanislaus (7th Street Modesto).
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 18, 2019
