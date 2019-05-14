Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gustavo Alvarez

November 2, 1966 - May 6, 2019

Gustavo Alvarez, 52, of Modesto, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 6th, 2019. He was married to his lovely wife, Sandra Alvarez, since 1990. He also leaves behind his two sons that he was so proud of, David Alvarez and Matthew Alvarez. He joins his father in heaven Jesus Alvarez and survived by his mother Ofelia Alvarez, sister Diana Perez, and brothers Ramon Alvarez, Jesus Alvarez, and Jorge Alvarez. Gustavo graduated from Thomas Downey High School and attended college to pursue his baseball athletic career at Modesto Junior College, CSU Stanislaus, and Pomona College. After working the job he loved for 27 years, he retired from Gallo Winery. He was an avid bike rider and baseball player since childhood. Gustavo always had a kind heart, loved to make everyone laugh, and made sure everyone had a good time. Funeral arrangements will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home with visitation on May 15th from 5-7 P.M. and followed by a rosary at 7 P.M. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on May 16th at 10 A.M and followed by burial ceremony at Lakewood Memorial Park. Please join us in celebrating Gustavo's life at St. Joseph's Parish Hall following burial site.

