G.W. "Bud" Easley
1932 - 2020
Apr 11, 1932 - Jun 9, 2020
George W. Easley 88, of Modesto, CA, passed away on June 9, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1932 in Shawnee OK to the late George W. Easley and Ozey R. Easley-Carpenter.
Bud served our country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. He worked as a truck driver for most of his life, and later retired and enjoyed gardening and keeping up with the latest politics and news.
Bud loved the Lord and lived his life according to the Bible. He was a loving husband and was known to be the favorite, fun uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was always a kind and generous man.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 65 years; Virginia "Maxine" Easley.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Ozey Easley, and his four siblings; Mreata Chidester, James Easley. Pauline Blankenship –Fuller and Mel Easley.
Franklin & Downs is honored to serve the Easley family. A Visitation for Bud will be held on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 2pm -5pm, with a Chapel Service the following day; Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10am. Services will be held at Franklin & Downs, Ceres Chapel: 2561 5th Street, Ceres, CA 95307
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
JUN
19
Service
10:00 AM
Franklin & Downs, Ceres Chapel
June 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. RIP Uncle Bud
Mike and Donna Easley
Family
