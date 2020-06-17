G.W "Bud" EasleyApr 11, 1932 - Jun 9, 2020George W. Easley 88, of Modesto, CA, passed away on June 9, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1932 in Shawnee OK to the late George W. Easley and Ozey R. Easley-Carpenter.Bud served our country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. He worked as a truck driver for most of his life, and later retired and enjoyed gardening and keeping up with the latest politics and news.Bud loved the Lord and lived his life according to the Bible. He was a loving husband and was known to be the favorite, fun uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was always a kind and generous man.Bud is survived by his loving wife of 65 years; Virginia "Maxine" Easley.He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Ozey Easley, and his four siblings; Mreata Chidester, James Easley. Pauline Blankenship –Fuller and Mel Easley.Franklin & Downs is honored to serve the Easley family. A Visitation for Bud will be held on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 2pm -5pm, with a Chapel Service the following day; Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10am. Services will be held at Franklin & Downs, Ceres Chapel: 2561 5th Street, Ceres, CA 95307