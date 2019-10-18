Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwen Gnapp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gwen L. Gnapp

October 18, 1955 - April 26, 2019

October 18, 2019 we celebrate the 64th anniversary of Gwen's birthday. It is with deep sadness that she is is not with us on this day. Gwen left us on April 26th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Erna and Joe Gnapp, her sisters Patricia and Karen and her 2nd dad, Lowell Ramey. Gwen is survived by her nieces and nephews: Beth, Yvonne, Debbie, Jim and Ed. Her cousin Don Conway. She is also survived by her 2nd mom Marge Ramey, Rian Ramey (partner in life), Ken Ramey (stepson), Lauren (stepdaughter) and Tom Saragoza (and son and daughters), Roger and Jean Ramey (and family), Mark and Jeanine Ramey (and famliy), Dale and Marie Ramey (and family). She is loved and missed by cousins; Donn and Syd Ramey, Denis and Penny Ramey, Duane Ramey and their families. Gwen's life was celebrated at a memorial on May 4th 2019 at Whitmore Park in Modesto.She was honered by family and colleagues from Stanislaus County. Gwen was dedicated to her family and work. Gwen was my life partner for 32 years and I truly miss her.

www.cvobituaries.com



Gwen L. GnappOctober 18, 1955 - April 26, 2019October 18, 2019 we celebrate the 64th anniversary of Gwen's birthday. It is with deep sadness that she is is not with us on this day. Gwen left us on April 26th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Erna and Joe Gnapp, her sisters Patricia and Karen and her 2nd dad, Lowell Ramey. Gwen is survived by her nieces and nephews: Beth, Yvonne, Debbie, Jim and Ed. Her cousin Don Conway. She is also survived by her 2nd mom Marge Ramey, Rian Ramey (partner in life), Ken Ramey (stepson), Lauren (stepdaughter) and Tom Saragoza (and son and daughters), Roger and Jean Ramey (and family), Mark and Jeanine Ramey (and famliy), Dale and Marie Ramey (and family). She is loved and missed by cousins; Donn and Syd Ramey, Denis and Penny Ramey, Duane Ramey and their families. Gwen's life was celebrated at a memorial on May 4th 2019 at Whitmore Park in Modesto.She was honered by family and colleagues from Stanislaus County. Gwen was dedicated to her family and work. Gwen was my life partner for 32 years and I truly miss her. Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close