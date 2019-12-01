Gwendolyn Cupini
Dec. 22, 1926 - Nov. 25, 2019
Born Dec. 22, 1926 to Allen and Corrine Zwiebel. She is survived by her daughters Mary Marlett, Carmie Cupini, her grandson Christoper Marlett and her son in law kent Marlett. Rosary will be held on Dec. 5, 2019 at Lakewood Funeral Home at 6pm. Funeral Service will be held on Dec. 6, 2019 at 10am at St Joseph Church in Modesto, following to Lakewood Memorial Park. Send flowers to Lakewood Memorial.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 1, 2019