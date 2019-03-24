Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Marie Alexander. View Sign

Gwendolyn Marie Alexander

April 22, 1924 - December 14, 2018-

Gwen (McBratney) Alexander passed away at age 94 on Dec. 14, 2018. Born in Oneida, Kansas, she moved with the McBratney family to California in the 1930s. She and Jay Alexander married in the 1940s and raised 4 children: Terri, Jeanette, Jim and John. They owned the Shoe Palace (Jays Shoes). She was in the St. Stanislaus School Mothers Club, a local bridge club, and happily busy with a large extended family. In her late 60s, Gwen was a bookkeeper for the Modesto City Schools and Gordo's Pool City before retiring in her 70s. In her 80s she moved to Sacramento to live near her sister Cleo. In 2014, her daughters moved her to assisted living in Washington state. Now resting in peace, Gwen had a good life. Family in Washington are having a small memorial this spring. No local funeral will be held.

www.cvobituaries.com



Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 24, 2019

