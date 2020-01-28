Guest Book View Sign Service Information Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel 1050 Cayuga St Santa Cruz , CA 95062 (831)-423-5721 Send Flowers Obituary



Jan. 26, 1942 - Jan. 14, 2020

Dr H. Walter Pepper had a fascinating life in his 77 years. Walter was born in Brooklyn, NY. He and sister, Ginny spent weekends visiting relatives and hanging out with cousins.

His family moved to Lynbrook, NY and Walter graduated from Malvern High School. He went to Hofstra College and was active in student government and theatre while he was taking pre-Med coursework.

Walter was accepted into Chicago Medical School. His clinical work was at Cook County Hospital and St. Vincent Hospital, NY. He was trained as a diagnostic Radiologist. Walter enlisted in the army and was stationed at Fort Ord, CA. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam where he was a surgeon assigned to the frontline surgical team known as the MUST unit. He returned to the States to attend his father's funeral and returned to Ford Ord to complete his service.

Following his discharge, he moved his family to Mill Valley, CA and began a fellowship at UCSF Medical School and worked at the VA Hospital in SF until 1974. He moved his family to Modesto and became a partner with Downey Park Radiology. A few years later, Walter became the Radiologist at SutterTracy Community Hospital. He was a dedicated and caring physician, always available. When necessary, he took time to explain and console patients and families. Before a procedure, attempting to lighten the patient's anxiety he'd wear a clown nose, fake teeth or other silly props. He loved his work as a Radiologist for 38 years.

Everyone knew Dr Pepper and he was revered by the Tracy community. He served as Chairman of the Board at the Hospital, was on TJUHS board, SJ County educational committees, and a 20yr. member and President of Tracy Lions Club.



In 1991, he met the love of his life, Sherri (Sharon) Mammen, 27 years in love and married 22 years. Walter & Sherri enjoyed planning parties, going to events, celebrating with family and friends, and traveling the US and abroad. In 1999 they bought a home in Soquel. They retired in 2008 and moved to Aptos in 2017. Walter was an Advisory Board member of SC Salvation Army and volunteered weekly. He was a former President of Esta Lane HOA.



Walter was an avid hockey fan, first following the NY Rangers and then became a SJ Sharks season ticket holder. His favorite BB team was the Brooklyn Dodgers.



He is survived by his wife, Sherri; and children, Shea (Andrew Rein) Pepper, Nathan Pepper, Blake Pepper, Bobby (Jenny) Mammen, Holli (Darrin) Carrico, and sister, Virginia Liebrader of NJ. They have 7 grandchildren: Marissa, Morgan, Hayden, Abby, Lucas, Cloe and Ada. Also surviving are niece, Nancy Beck (Pedro Gomez), nephews, Richard Beck,(Jean) and Doug Beck (Ju). He was proud of his great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Anne Pepper of NY and recently, his brother in law, Fred Liebrader, of NJ.



A graveside service with Military Honors at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery at 2900 Parker Flats Rd. Seaside, CA.is planned. Reception to follow. A Celebration of Life for Dr. Walter Pepper is planned for April,2020 in Aptos.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salvation Army of Santa Cruz, PO Box 640, Santa Cruz,95060 or of Santa Cruz, 550 Water St. Ste L-2, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

