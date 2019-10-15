Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harmon Constance. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM 3549 Fresno Street Denair , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Constance Harmon

Nov.27,1937 - Oct.11,2019

Constance Elaine Harmon (Connie) was born at

The first born child of Aubery Blankenship and Lulu Wharton, Connie's early years saw siblings Nadine, Rowena (Rocky deceased) and Tim added to the Blankenship clan. Raised in the then rural suburb of Corona, Connie loved riding horses, which even saw her become a Rodeo Princess in 1955, the same year she graduated from Corona Senior High School. Connie also had a natural talent as an artist and worked painting windows for retail establishments as an extra means of income as a teenager.

1959 saw the birth of the first of her three daughters, Cynthia, followed in 1960 by Theresa (deceased) and Kimberly in 1963. Connie's adventurous spirit saw her travel across country resulting in her residing in Florida during the 1970's until she and her three daughters return to the Turlock area where she resided for the past 42 years.

While residing in Turlock Connie worked for Lyons Restaurant and established and operated TC Catering. She obtained her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education. She continued her passion for adventure by traveling to many destinations, including Australia and Tahiti and spending time at her second home in San Felipe where she welcomed everyone.

Her greatest passion was to be the best Grandma.

Connie is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Cindy and Dan Citti, daughter Kim and Tony Oliver. Maternal Grandmother to Jeremy Gee, Dillan Citti, Miranda Oliver, Emily Oliver and Vincent Citti. Step Children Tammy, Tommy, Doug, and Steven Harmon, and Grandma Connie to Justin, Jessica, Brian, Amanda and Alyssa and Great Grand Children.

A Celebration of Connie's Life will take place on October 19th, 2019 at 2.00pm, 3549 Fresno Street, Denair CA and we invite all those to join us in celebrating her life.





