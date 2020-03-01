REV. HAROLD BAXTER
AUG. 10, 1938 – FEB. 22, 2020
Rev. Harold Lee Baxter, 81, entered into rest on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Modesto, CA. He was born August 10, 1938 in Spiro, OK to Virgil and Rosie Baxter. He moved to California as a teenager and worked in farm and field labor. After moving to Modesto, he worked for Campbell Soup for 20 years before entering the ministry. While pastoring, Harold started his own small delivery service which he ran for 11 years.
Harold dedicated his life to serving the Lord as a pastor for over 50 years. He was a cowboy at heart who loved to watch western movies and TV shows. He was a hardworking man with a big heart who often worked multiple jobs to support his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family and church friends. Harold loved to joke around, pull pranks, and laugh until his sides hurt.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rita, daughter Darla Catlett, sisters Ruth Dihel and Virdia Jolley, 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA 95326. Viewing will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm. A Graveside Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 1, 2020