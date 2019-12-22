Guest Book View Sign Service Information CrossPoint Community Church 1301 12th St Modesto, CA 95354 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM CrossPoint Community Church 1301 12th St Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Mar 12, 1939 - Nov 28, 2019

Harold "Vinson" Chase, 80, entered into heaven on November 28, 2019 as his wife, Sandy, was waiting for him. Vinson was born on March 12, 1939 to Harold and Evelyn Chase in Iowa moving to Modesto when he was 4 years old. Vinson spent the better part of his life living in the Modesto area and graduated from Modesto HS and MJC. He began a career in real estate at PMZ in 1968. He later opened his own office at Century 21 and then Coldwell Banker serving his clients and community for over 50 years. He loved traveling, fishing, staying at bed and breakfast places around the country, being in the mountains, working in the yard with his landscaping, and antiquing. He also loved helping teens with life issues and helping them understand how to work through troubling situations they would have in their lives.

Vinson is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Amy Chase, Brent and Theresa Chase all of Modesto; his grandchildren, Kady Gonzales, Markie Chase, McCall Chase, Nolan Chase, Ryan Chase and Tyler Chase and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many other family, friends and business people who he led by his actions and example while being a business leader for most of his adult life.

Franklin & Downs Funeral home is honored to be serving the Chase Family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on January 18, 2020 at CrossPoint Community Church, 1301 12th St, Modesto, CA 95354; a luncheon will follow.

Donations in Vinson's name may be made to:

Modesto Youth Soccer Association: Care of the Referee Program, CrossPoint Community Church in Modesto, Modesto

www.cvobituaries.com





Harold "Vinson" ChaseMar 12, 1939 - Nov 28, 2019Harold "Vinson" Chase, 80, entered into heaven on November 28, 2019 as his wife, Sandy, was waiting for him. Vinson was born on March 12, 1939 to Harold and Evelyn Chase in Iowa moving to Modesto when he was 4 years old. Vinson spent the better part of his life living in the Modesto area and graduated from Modesto HS and MJC. He began a career in real estate at PMZ in 1968. He later opened his own office at Century 21 and then Coldwell Banker serving his clients and community for over 50 years. He loved traveling, fishing, staying at bed and breakfast places around the country, being in the mountains, working in the yard with his landscaping, and antiquing. He also loved helping teens with life issues and helping them understand how to work through troubling situations they would have in their lives.Vinson is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Amy Chase, Brent and Theresa Chase all of Modesto; his grandchildren, Kady Gonzales, Markie Chase, McCall Chase, Nolan Chase, Ryan Chase and Tyler Chase and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many other family, friends and business people who he led by his actions and example while being a business leader for most of his adult life.Franklin & Downs Funeral home is honored to be serving the Chase Family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on January 18, 2020 at CrossPoint Community Church, 1301 12th St, Modesto, CA 95354; a luncheon will follow.Donations in Vinson's name may be made to:Modesto Youth Soccer Association: Care of the Referee Program, CrossPoint Community Church in Modesto, Modesto Rotary Club Foundation, 121 E. Orangeburg ave. Modesto, CA 95350. Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close