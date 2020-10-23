Harold Dean HillJun 2, 1934 - Oct 16, 2020Harold Dean Hill died on October 16, 2020 surrounded by family.Harold was born June 2, 1934 to Willie and Lois Atkinson Hill in Center Ridge, Arkansas in an area settled by his ancestors in 1840.After graduation from high school, he enrolled in the University of Arkansas. His college was interrupted by service in the U. S. Army in Korea. When his service was completed, he returned to the University of Arkansas graduating with a degree in Agriculture in 1960.Harold and Wilda Faye Cartwright were married January 22, 1958 in the Presbyterian Student Chapel, University of Arkansas.Harold's first love was farming and he served as a pest control advisor and State Farm Agent.Harold was a volunteer with the Patterson Fire Department for many years and a Board member of the Del Puerto Health Care District for several years. He was a member of the local Rotary Club and a Mason.Harold was a family man. He enjoyed family holidays and time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of his last family days was spent with his great granddaughter Skyler.His favorite hobby was fishing. He filled one item on his bucket list with a fishing trip to Alaska with his sons, son-in-law and grandsons.He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jerry and sister Marilyn Fulkerson.Harold is survived by his wife Faye of 62 years, his children Nancy (Richard) Lawrence, Julie (Kevin) Heath, David (Luz) Hill, Mark (Michele) Hill, Jim (Julie) Gordon, eleven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.No services will be held at this time. A memorial service is planned for January 2021.Remembrances may be made to the Patterson Fire Department, 344 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson, CA 95363, Patterson Township Historical Society, PO Box 15, Patterson, CA 95363or favorite charity.