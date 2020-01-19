Harold Joseph Finley
Jun 17, 1925 - Jan 16, 2020
Harold Joseph Finley, passed away in Hughson, CA on January 16, 2020.
Harold was born in Plymouth, Pennsylvania to Edward & Grace Finley on June 17, 1925. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Finley and they shared 69 years together. Harold was a veteran of the US Army, where he served his country honorably. He worked as a Welder for 40 years. His hobbies were Gardening, Fishing, and Woodworking.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Grace Finley, his sisters Anna Flanagan and Eleanor Coleman, and his brother Edward Finley.
Harold is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Betty) Finley, sons John (Janet) of Redwood City, Joseph of Modesto, daughters Jeanne, Jane, and Maureen (Dave) all of Modesto, his 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 beginning at 5:30pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel, at 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto. A Vigil Service and Recitation of the Rosary will be held the same evening at 6:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 505 W Granger Ave, Modesto. The Committal Service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Dr, Modesto.
Memorial donations may be given in Harold's honor to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 19, 2020