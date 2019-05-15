Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Gene Bostic. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM The Muddy Boot Ranch 201 N. Blossom Rd Waterford , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Harold "Gene" Bostic

April 16, 1938 - May 1, 2019

Gene Bostic, 81, born in El Centro, CA passed away at home with his loved ones on May 1, 2019. He was a long time resident of Modesto, CA. Gene was married to the love of his life, Marilyn for 60 years. He was a loving father of 5 to Denise, Terry, Tommy (Trina), and Shirley (Steve). He was a loving grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather.

A maintenance mechanic by trade, he worked at Tillie Lewis and later retired from Tri Valley Growers. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting with family. After retirement he never missed a good yard sale or morning coffee with his buddies at Sam's Cafe in Ceres.

He is preceded in death by his son Troy, his parents, and 2 sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at The Muddy Boot Ranch 201 N. Blossom Rd, in Waterford CA, on Sunday May 19 @ 12pm.

Published in the Modesto Bee on May 15, 2019

