Harold Gene Bostic

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM
The Muddy Boot Ranch
201 N. Blossom Rd
Waterford, CA
Obituary
Harold "Gene" Bostic
April 16, 1938 - May 1, 2019
Gene Bostic, 81, born in El Centro, CA passed away at home with his loved ones on May 1, 2019. He was a long time resident of Modesto, CA. Gene was married to the love of his life, Marilyn for 60 years. He was a loving father of 5 to Denise, Terry, Tommy (Trina), and Shirley (Steve). He was a loving grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather.
A maintenance mechanic by trade, he worked at Tillie Lewis and later retired from Tri Valley Growers. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting with family. After retirement he never missed a good yard sale or morning coffee with his buddies at Sam's Cafe in Ceres.
He is preceded in death by his son Troy, his parents, and 2 sisters.
A celebration of life will be held at The Muddy Boot Ranch 201 N. Blossom Rd, in Waterford CA, on Sunday May 19 @ 12pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 15, 2019
