Harold James Hove
Dec 10, 1939 - Jul 29, 2020
Harold James Hove, 80 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, July 29th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Hove was born in Modesto and was a lifelong resident of Patterson. He was a Field man in the agriculture industry for 57 years and a member of Lions Club. Mr. Hove was an avid Giants and San Francisco 49er fan and Mil's Club Seat #5.
Mr. Hove is survived by his sons, Grant Hove of Silsbee, Texas, Jason Hove of Patterson; daughter, Aimee Hensley of Manteca; brother, Kenneth Hove of Northern California; sister, Thelma Kneass of Modesto; 3 grandchildren, Kristine Perrenoud, Sarah Hove and Julia Hensley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Hove and brother Richard Hove.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, August 7th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations may be made to your favorite charity.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2020.
