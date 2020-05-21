Harold Wayne Konrath Jr.February 3, 1952 to May 18, 2020If you asked 100 people who Harold Konrath was, they would all give you a different story. A hero. A master gardener. A ladies man. A rule breaker. A caretaker. A grandpa. He was one-of-a kind, very loyal, and a great protector, who cared the most for his family.Harold was none of these things, or perhaps he was all of them depending on who you talked to. What he was, was a storyteller. From the time we all can remember; Harold had a story.On Monday, May 18, 2020, the Konrath family lost their hero unexpectedly. Harold Wayne Konrath Jr. aka "H", "Big H", "Harry", "Coach", "Pops", "Papa Harold" was born on February 3, 1952 in Escalon, California. He grew up in Modesto, California and attended Garrison Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High and Davis High School. His childhood consisted of sports, lake trips with his family, and making many memories with his sister, Patti. He grew up in your typical All-American Family. He later attended Chico State where he had the time of his life. Soon after college, he started working at Blue Diamond Growers and he met the love of his life and married Pauline Gagon.Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Konrath Sr. and Marie Nelson and his wife, Pauline Konrath. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Zappacosta (Nickos), Katie Leonard (Steven), Aaron Konrath (Laura) and his seven grandchildren, Kayla, Monte, Vinny, Dominick, Stella, Cavin & Emilia. He asks you to remember this last message: Keep telling stories. It is our stories that connect us and unite us. Please have a big party, please do not be sad and Make America Great Again!Due to COVID-19, funeral services are limited to family members only. Burial services will be held at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon, CA. on Friday, May 22nd at 10:00am, restricted to your vehicle only, with a short time to pay your respects. In addition, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Konrath Residence on Saturday, May 23rd. Please contact Harold's children for details.For those wishing to honor Harold's life, please send donations to The Community Hospice Foundation, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.