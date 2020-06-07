Harold Rocha
Mar. 8, 1936 - June 1, 2020
Harold Rocha passed away peacefully at his home in Turlock, CA on June 1st. He was 84 years old.
He was born in Arcata, CA to Lawrence and Adeline Rocha, the first of seven children. As a young child, the family moved to Crows Landing, CA, before finally settling in Hilmar. He remained there until the early nineties when he moved to Turlock after retirement.
Harold worked hard as a young boy on his family's dairy, hauling hay, working in the field, and doing whatever needed to be done. He left home and started a diary of his own, continuing to dairy for a short while until he married. He went on to do cement work for dairy farmers until finally working with his brother, David, who passed away in 1990, hauling and baling hay. David's death took a lot out of him.
After his retirement, he enjoyed going to downtown Turlock on his scooter and talking to anyone who would listen. Harold had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Harold is survived by his brother, Clarence (Mary) Rocha; his sisters, Dora Rocha, Linda Silva, and Adeline (Manuel) Oliveira. He is also survived by two daughters, one son-in-law, and three grandchildren. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Adeline Rocha; his brother, David Rocha; sister, Geri Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Joe Silva and Doug Johnson.
A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private.
Remembrances may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Turlock or a charity of your choice.
www.cvobituaries.com
Mar. 8, 1936 - June 1, 2020
Harold Rocha passed away peacefully at his home in Turlock, CA on June 1st. He was 84 years old.
He was born in Arcata, CA to Lawrence and Adeline Rocha, the first of seven children. As a young child, the family moved to Crows Landing, CA, before finally settling in Hilmar. He remained there until the early nineties when he moved to Turlock after retirement.
Harold worked hard as a young boy on his family's dairy, hauling hay, working in the field, and doing whatever needed to be done. He left home and started a diary of his own, continuing to dairy for a short while until he married. He went on to do cement work for dairy farmers until finally working with his brother, David, who passed away in 1990, hauling and baling hay. David's death took a lot out of him.
After his retirement, he enjoyed going to downtown Turlock on his scooter and talking to anyone who would listen. Harold had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Harold is survived by his brother, Clarence (Mary) Rocha; his sisters, Dora Rocha, Linda Silva, and Adeline (Manuel) Oliveira. He is also survived by two daughters, one son-in-law, and three grandchildren. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Adeline Rocha; his brother, David Rocha; sister, Geri Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Joe Silva and Doug Johnson.
A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private.
Remembrances may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Turlock or a charity of your choice.
www.cvobituaries.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.