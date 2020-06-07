Harold Rocha
1936 - 2020
Harold Rocha
Mar. 8, 1936 - June 1, 2020
Harold Rocha passed away peacefully at his home in Turlock, CA on June 1st. He was 84 years old.
He was born in Arcata, CA to Lawrence and Adeline Rocha, the first of seven children. As a young child, the family moved to Crows Landing, CA, before finally settling in Hilmar. He remained there until the early nineties when he moved to Turlock after retirement.
Harold worked hard as a young boy on his family's dairy, hauling hay, working in the field, and doing whatever needed to be done. He left home and started a diary of his own, continuing to dairy for a short while until he married. He went on to do cement work for dairy farmers until finally working with his brother, David, who passed away in 1990, hauling and baling hay. David's death took a lot out of him.
After his retirement, he enjoyed going to downtown Turlock on his scooter and talking to anyone who would listen. Harold had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Harold is survived by his brother, Clarence (Mary) Rocha; his sisters, Dora Rocha, Linda Silva, and Adeline (Manuel) Oliveira. He is also survived by two daughters, one son-in-law, and three grandchildren. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Adeline Rocha; his brother, David Rocha; sister, Geri Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Joe Silva and Doug Johnson.
A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private.
Remembrances may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Turlock or a charity of your choice.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 6, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the coming days.
