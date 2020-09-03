Harold SmithApril 18, 1927 - August 18, 2020Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants. Psalm 116:15 Harold Smith went to his reward August 18, 2020. He was born in San Francisco, Ca. He was a retired veteran who proudly served his country for 20 years. After his military retirement he went to work for Hewlett-Packard in Palo Alto, Ca where he retired after 23 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores Smith, son Mark Smith, parents George and Lylah Smith as well as three siblings, four grandchildren and one son in law. He will be missed by their five surviving children and spouses, sixteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and two sisters. Services are pending.