1/1
Harold Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Smith
April 18, 1927 - August 18, 2020
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants. Psalm 116:15 Harold Smith went to his reward August 18, 2020. He was born in San Francisco, Ca. He was a retired veteran who proudly served his country for 20 years. After his military retirement he went to work for Hewlett-Packard in Palo Alto, Ca where he retired after 23 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores Smith, son Mark Smith, parents George and Lylah Smith as well as three siblings, four grandchildren and one son in law. He will be missed by their five surviving children and spouses, sixteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and two sisters. Services are pending.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved