Harold Rains Swearingen
April 1, 1933-March 2, 2019
Hal passed away suddenly at his home surrounded by family. He was born to Bessie Bell Rains and Albert Harold Swearingen of Mount Judea, Arkansas. Hal served as a police officer for thirty years in Ceres, Turlock, and at Stanislaus State. Later, he enjoyed a career as a real estate agent. After his retirement, Hal went on to become a hotel manager in Coulterville and a travel camp security chief. He was married to Paula Pose of Modesto. They had two sons, Scott and Kevin.
Years later, he met and married Terry O'Neal, who had two daughters, Tammy and Brendan. They raised their four children and were blessed with nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren
Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Hughson, CA. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wed., March 13th. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thur., March 14th. Following the service, the family invites attendees to join them for a reception held in his honor at Assembly of God in Hughson.
www.cvobituaries.com
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
(209) 883-4465
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 10, 2019