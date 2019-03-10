Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Harold Rains Swearingen

April 1, 1933-March 2, 2019

Hal passed away suddenly at his home surrounded by family. He was born to Bessie Bell Rains and Albert Harold Swearingen of Mount Judea, Arkansas. Hal served as a police officer for thirty years in Ceres, Turlock, and at Stanislaus State. Later, he enjoyed a career as a real estate agent. After his retirement, Hal went on to become a hotel manager in Coulterville and a travel camp security chief. He was married to Paula Pose of Modesto. They had two sons, Scott and Kevin.

Years later, he met and married Terry O'Neal, who had two daughters, Tammy and Brendan. They raised their four children and were blessed with nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren

Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Hughson, CA. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wed., March 13th. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thur., March 14th. Following the service, the family invites attendees to join them for a reception held in his honor at Assembly of God in Hughson.

www.cvobituaries.com



Harold Rains SwearingenApril 1, 1933-March 2, 2019Hal passed away suddenly at his home surrounded by family. He was born to Bessie Bell Rains and Albert Harold Swearingen of Mount Judea, Arkansas. Hal served as a police officer for thirty years in Ceres, Turlock, and at Stanislaus State. Later, he enjoyed a career as a real estate agent. After his retirement, Hal went on to become a hotel manager in Coulterville and a travel camp security chief. He was married to Paula Pose of Modesto. They had two sons, Scott and Kevin.Years later, he met and married Terry O'Neal, who had two daughters, Tammy and Brendan. They raised their four children and were blessed with nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildrenServices will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Hughson, CA. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wed., March 13th. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thur., March 14th. Following the service, the family invites attendees to join them for a reception held in his honor at Assembly of God in Hughson. Funeral Home Lakewood Memorial Park

900 Santa Fe Ave

Hughson , CA 95326

(209) 883-4465 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close