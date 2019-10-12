Harold Eugene Vinson
October 10, 1939-October 4, 2019
Harold Eugene Vinson, of Modesto, passed away at his home on October 4, 2019. He was 79 years old. Harold was born in Oklahoma and his family moved to Modesto when he was five to start a family dairy. Harold spent his youth around rodeos and horses, playing football for Turlock High School, and enjoying family hunting trips to Clark Fork. He met the love of his life, Eleanor Clawson, while on a trail ride to the La Grange Rodeo. They got married and went to Cal Poly together before returning to Modesto to start their family and their own riding stable, Shady Oak. Harold and Eleanor were inseparable for their 52 years of marriage. They spent their lives raising and training horses, and teaching countless children and young adults how to ride. Harold shod horses most of his life, until the age of 79. Most of Harold's weekends were spent taking his riding students to competitive horse shows. Harold was also very involved in the local horse community. He was the Superintendent for horse events at the Stanislaus County Fair for many years. Harold is survived by his children, Deanna, Bret (Laurie), Jon (Sundae), and grandchildren Jessica, Alex, Grant, Jack, Matt, and Devin, and his brother Floyd (Sonja). He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eleanor, and his parents Garland and Lela Vinson. He was a great husband, father, and grandfaher. The world lost one of the good ones. A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson on Monday, October 14th at 9 AM.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019