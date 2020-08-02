Harold Bruce Wallace IIApril 17, 1932 - July 21, 2020Harold Bruce Wallace II (Bud) age 88, passed away after a long illness on 7/21/20 in Manteca, CA. He was born on 4/17/32 in Clairton, PA and lived in Apollo/Spring Church, PA, where he and the late Dixie Arlene Wallace (Moyer) started their family. He was a volunteer fireman, a member of the Swell Fellas Lodge and worked in the steel industry. He moved himself and his family to Modesto, CA in 1969. He worked at Libby Owens Ford in Lathrop for 30 years until his retirement. He loved golf, RVing at Pismo Beach and spending time with family. He is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Dixie Arlene Moyer of Empire, CA and stepson, John Adams of Beaverton, OR. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Geneva JoAnn Wallace, 5 children: Nancy Lynn Polley of Yelm, WA, Harold Bruce Wallace III of Modesto, CA, Robert James Wallace of Otis, OR, Steven Matthew Wallace of Cassel, CA, and Erin Colleen Back of Modesto, CA, 3 step children: Joy Wood of Castle Rock, WA, Mark Adams of Anchorage, AK, and Michael Adams of Manteca, CA, 22 grandchildren 23 great grandchildren and 2 great,great grandchildren. He will be missed.