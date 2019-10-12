Harold Dwain "Jack" Yeley
Nov. 3, 1928 - Oct. 9, 2019
Harold Dwain "Jack" Yeley passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Turlock, California, at the age of 90.
Jack was born November 3, 1928 in Oklahoma to Jack and Daisy Yeley. He was one of 7 children. He only made it to the 3rd grade but could figure out a math problem quicker than most high school graduates. He attended a church service in Poplar, California where he met the love of his life Gladys. They would later marry October 12, 1950 and have two children.
Jack worked at many different ranches, but soon went to work doing maintenance at Foster Farms, where he eventually retired. In his retirement years, he loved to go fishing on the canals, and bring home his catch for Gladys to fry up for dinner. He also enjoyed camping, gardening, word search puzzles, solitaire and canasta. But most of all, he loved sitting in his chair watching his westerns, especially John Wayne. Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jack is survived by his children, Barbara Smith and Harold (Cindy) Yeley, grandchildren, Atheana (Randy) Fender, Leah (Michael) Cady, Rebecca Yeley and Erik Yeley, great-grandchildren, Issak Brandon, Jeremiah Brandon, Hannah Cady, Adria Haynes and Coltin Fender and nieces, Eyvette (John) Watters, Suzette Ford and Michelle Yeley. He was preceded in death by his wife Gladys (whom he is so happy to see again), brothers, Eddie, Bill, Kit, Willie and Archie, sister, Dessie and great-grandson, Elijah Brandon.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 12, 2019