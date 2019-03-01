Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet Christie. View Sign

Harriet P. Christie

June 6, 1935 - February 25, 2019

Harriet P. Christie of Modesto fell asleep on Monday, February 25th and is now in God's loving care. Born in Ely, Nevada she graduated from Westminster College in Salt Lake City. She moved to Modesto in 1957 to start a teaching career with the Modesto City Schools. Shortly thereafter, she was introduced to a man named Chris W. Christie through a close friend at the Greek Orthodox Church in Modesto. They fell in love and were married in 1958 at the Greek Church. She was involved in the church's Ladies Philoptochos Society, helping to bake goods for the annual food festival and for numerous other church and community events. Harriet enjoyed raising four boys, playing golf and tennis, traveling and attending family gatherings.

She loved to make homemade Greek dishes such as dolmathes, pastitsio, spanakopita and her grandkids favorite veggie lasagna. She always had baked goods such as koulourakia, peanut butter balls and homecured olives for family, friends and neighbors who came to visit.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Chris W. Christie, her sister Nina (Bud) of Ely, Nevada, brother Paul of Reno, Nevada and sister Evangeline (Daniel) of Reno, Nevada. She is survived by her brother Mike Pavlakis (Karen) of Carson City, Nevada and her four sons Chris Jr., Greg (Sharon), Bill and Michael (Janelle) along with five grandchildren Gregory, Robbie, Erin, Jason and Thomas.

Viewing service available on Monday, March 4th from 4:00-7:00 pm followed by a Trisagion service at 7:00 pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel at 419 Scenic Drive in Modesto. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5th at 10:00 am at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 313 Today Avenue in Modesto. Remembrances or donations can be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, Sunday School department, PO Box 578128, Modesto, CA 95357. Harriet's family extends our deepest appreciation to the wonderful staff and team of caregivers at Dale Commons and Community Hospice. Mom, Yiayia, we will miss you. Well done, good and faithful servant!

419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

