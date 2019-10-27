Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet Louise Cox. View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson 450 W Las Palmas Ave. Patterson , CA 95363 (209)-892-6112 Send Flowers Obituary

Harriet Louise Hollenbeck Cox

June 17, 1936 – Oct 5, 2019

Harriet Hollenbeck Cox was born on June 17, 1936 in Oakland, CA and died on October 5, 2019 at Doctors Medical Center, Modesto, CA.

Harriet is survived by her children, Lisa Minton and husband Kirk, Jan Brooks, and Frank Cox and wife Barbara. Harriet is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jennifer Huff (Shawn), Ryan Minton (Jeanine), Katie Jones (Dwight), and John Minton (Chanda), Elizabeth Wilburn (Kyle), Lindsay Brooks, Kymber Cox (Cameron), and Amy Cox. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren (Alivia, Drew, DJ, Mason and Taylor). Harriet was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, her beloved son, John H. Cox, and parents Dale and Jeannette Hollenbeck. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Mary Louise (Mimi) Draper and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harriet graduated from Stockton High School, then attended UOP and CAL Berkeley where she was part of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She then met the love of her life, John, and they were married in Carmel, CA on May 5, 1956. They settled in Westley, CA where they lived for the remainder of their lives. She loved being a mother and housewife. She was a wonderful hostess making the holidays and birthdays memorable events. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

A private family burial was held on Friday, October 25th at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Remembrances may be made to: Father Conner's Endowment Trust Fund, PO Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363.

www.cvobituaries.com





