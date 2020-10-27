Harriet E. PaceAugust 10, 1937 - October 21, 2020Harriet was born August 10, 1937, in San Francisco, CA, to Evan and Juen (Bangham) Chappuis. She was raised in Susanville, CA, where she met the love of her life E. Fred Pace. They raised three sons, Evan, John, and Ross, and one daughter Mary Jane. Harriet passed away peacefully at home under hospice care on October 21, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.Although Harriet's main focus was family and home, she worked for years as a school secretary in Turlock, Hughson, and Modesto. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hughson where she was also involved with YLI. She was a member of the Hughson chapter of Red Hats where she enjoyed socializing with her numerous friends. Harriet enjoyed water color painting, photography, singing in the church choir, traveling, sailing, reading, gardening, playing piano, and cooking and baking for family and friends.She is survived by her husband of sixty-five years E. Fred Pace, her four children Mary Jane (Rodney) Owen of Modesto, Evan W. Pace of Olympia, WA, John R. (Rosa) Pace of San Jose, and D. Ross (Eleonore) Pace of San Jose, her sisters Jane Hail of Livermore, and Catherine (John) McMahon of South Dakota, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Harriet will be remembered for her generous, loving spirit, her sense of humor, and her willingness to always help others.A memorial mass will be scheduled for the spring of 2021 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hughson.