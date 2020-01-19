Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet Rivers. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Samaritan Village 7700 Fox Rd Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Harriet Rivers

Sept. 24, 1932 - Jan. 14, 2020

Harriet Nard Rivers, 87, died Tuesday, January 14, at Community Hospice House in Hughson, CA. She was a native of Hanford, CA and a resident of Modesto, CA for over 60 years. Harriet moved to Stockton as a child and graduated high school from Stockton College. She attended Stanford University and completed her degree at California State University Stanislaus. She worked as a bookkeeper accountant for many years for the Yosemite Area Boy Scout and the Muir Trail Girl Scout Councils. Over the years, she volunteered for many organizations including the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, IRS/AARP, Babe Ruth Baseball, Memorial Hospital, and the Center for Senior Employment. She also visited nursing home patients with her dog, Clo, and was the Treasurer for Saron Lutheran Church in Escalon. She was an avid tennis player, excellent bridge player, devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and loyal friend.

Harriet is survived by her children; Dennis Nard (Debbie) of Fresno, Nancy Morgan of Los Angeles, James Nard (Dee) of Ripon, Lisa Ryan of El Dorado Hills, Brenda Nard (Matt Gordon) of Salem, OR, Celia Harris (Jonathan) of Modesto, and Maureen Nard (Stephanie Wilson) of Sacramento. Stepchildren; Susan Engstrom (Gorden) of La Grange and Barbara Rivers (Joni Green) of Modesto. Grandchildren; Angelina Kuo (Bryan) of Memphis, TN, Jennifer Wolf (Steven) of Bakersfield, Jamie Nard of Turlock, Andrew Nard (Nancy) of Ceres, Sara Malough of Riverbank, Megan Ryan of Berkeley, Jake Gordon of Salem, OR, Hal Gordon (Gigja Hollyday) of Sacramento, Lindsay Ryan of Truckee, and Lily Gordon of Santa Clara. Great-grandchildren; Logan, Temana, Tehani, Robert, Avery, Mattis, and Maggie. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Nard, her second husband, John Rivers, and her parents Grace and Weston Ritchie.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, January 25, at Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Rd, Hughson, at 1:00 p.m. Private interment at Burwood Cemetery, Escalon. Remembrances may be sent to Saron Lutheran Church, 1742 North St., Escalon, CA 95320 or the Parkinson's Foundation, at

www.cvobituaries.com



