Harry Franceschi1925-2020Harry Franceschi passed away at age 94 in Palm Desert, California surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Fort Bragg, California where he spent his childhood hunting and fishing with his many friends. In high school he was a varsity player in 2 sports and remained an avid sports fan his entire life. After graduating high school he enlisted in the Marine Corps at age 17 and spent most of the war in the Pacific theater.After the war he attended UCBerkeley where he met the love of his life, Diana. In 1960, after working several jobs to support his growing family, Harry struck out on his own and borrowed money to buy one truck to start Baldwin Trucking Co. For many years the company was located in Oakland, California, but as the company grew it moved to Modesto, California where business became more centered throughout the Central Valley. For almost 60 years Baldwin Trucking hauled produce and canned goods for Del Monte, Stokeley and other major food suppliers.Throughout his life Harry was well-liked and respected by his many friends and colleagues. It was often said that "nobody doesn't like Harry". In 2013 Harry and Diana retired to Palm Desert where they greatly enjoyed their leisure time together. Harry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose greatest joy was being with his whole family as much as possible to enjoy good dinners and a glass of wine.He is survived by his wife of 71 years Diana, sons Steven and Gary(Inge), daughter Pamela Lawder, grandsons Andrew Lawder(Martha), Ian Lawder(Jenny), James Lawder and two great granddaughters.Family services were private.