HARRY LEWIS (LEW) THOMPSON
|
1932-2019 "Mr. F-100"
"A Hot Rod Legend" Lew loved to show cars and won many awards. He had Ford Blue blood in his veins. His latest project will be completed by his friends and it will always be "Lew's Truck" A few years ago his long lost '32 Ford Coupe was found and resurrected. It is now on display at the NHRA Museum. His proudest award ever. Thanks Eric. Lew is survived by his wife; Darlene, Son; Kent (Marilee and Jake) Sister; Doris Schmidt (George) and many nieces and nephews and their children. His first son Lew Junior passed away in 2000. A final farewell Celebration BBQ and Potluck will be held at his home in Denair on Saturday May 4th.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Apr. 14 to Apr. 28, 2019