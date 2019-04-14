Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Lewis. View Sign

HARRY LEWIS (LEW) THOMPSON

1932-2019 "Mr. F-100"

"A Hot Rod Legend" Lew loved to show cars and won many awards. He had Ford Blue blood in his veins. His latest project will be completed by his friends and it will always be "Lew's Truck" A few years ago his long lost '32 Ford Coupe was found and resurrected. It is now on display at the NHRA Museum. His proudest award ever. Thanks Eric. Lew is survived by his wife; Darlene, Son; Kent (Marilee and Jake) Sister; Doris Schmidt (George) and many nieces and nephews and their children. His first son Lew Junior passed away in 2000. A final farewell Celebration BBQ and Potluck will be held at his home in Denair on Saturday May 4th.

www.cvobituaries.com



HARRY LEWIS (LEW) THOMPSON1932-2019 "Mr. F-100""A Hot Rod Legend" Lew loved to show cars and won many awards. He had Ford Blue blood in his veins. His latest project will be completed by his friends and it will always be "Lew's Truck" A few years ago his long lost '32 Ford Coupe was found and resurrected. It is now on display at the NHRA Museum. His proudest award ever. Thanks Eric. Lew is survived by his wife; Darlene, Son; Kent (Marilee and Jake) Sister; Doris Schmidt (George) and many nieces and nephews and their children. His first son Lew Junior passed away in 2000. A final farewell Celebration BBQ and Potluck will be held at his home in Denair on Saturday May 4th. Published in the Modesto Bee from Apr. 14 to Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close