Harry A. SwansonJune 25, 1925 - June 30, 2019Harry Albert Swanson, Jr. was born on June 25, 1925 and went to meet his heavenly father on June 30, 2019. Harry was born to Harry Albert Swanson, Sr. and Emma Swanson (Rapp) in St. Cloud, Minnesota; where he also grew up. Throughout high school and college, Harry was a star athlete in football, baseball, basketball, and swimming. He was the youngest of three children and was proceeded in death by his sisters Doreen and Mildred.After high school, Harry served in the Navy aboard an LST supporting troops in the Philippines. Harry participated in three major beach landings during his service and recalled how fortunate he was to have survived. After being discharged from the Navy, he returned and attended St. Cloud State University and recieved his degree in Education.After college, Harry met and married Maxine Medved. Not long after they were married, Harry was recalled to active duty during the Korean War . During the Korean war, Harry served aboard the USS Wisconsin battleship. He would share stories of his time on the USS Wisconsin, such as taking the ship through the Panama Canal, where the Wisconsin could barely fit due to its immense size.After the war, Harry returned to civilian life to his wife Maxine. Harry and Maxine began to build a life together in Minnesota, raising their two children Michelle and Kevin. Harry later recieved a call from the principal at Ceres High School in California, offering him a teaching job and a position as athletic director. His fondest memories were coaching his players and having a substantial impact on their lives.In order to better provide for his family, Harry began selling life insurance part time in 1960 and transitioned to a full time agent in 1964. Harry started as an agent with Bankers Life, which is now Principal Financial Group. He became the top agent in the central valley and was the first manager for Principal Financial Group in the area.After he retired from management, Harry focused on personal production and formed an association with David Derby in 1996, which became Swanson and Derby Insurance and Financial Services.Harry will be sorely missed by his wife of 69 years, Maxine; his children Michelle and Kevin; his grandchildren Blake(Kristen), Philip, Vincent(Hannah), and Heidi; and great grandchild(Mason), who was born on Harry's birthday five days before his passing.The service will be held at 11:00 AM on August 17th, 2019 at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel 419 Scenic Dr; Modesto, CA 95350. A reception will be held afterward at the Reed Carseum 220A Empire Avenue; Modesto, CA.In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in memory of Harry Swanson to the Gallo Center of the Arts.

