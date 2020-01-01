Harry Yoshihiro Kajioka (93) passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mae (Taniguchi); sons, Dwight, Keith (Jennifer) and Miles (Denise); eight grandchildren, Toshio, Mariko (Raymond) Gong, Christopher (Jolie), Andrew (Kim), Megan (Jared) Hartsfield, Alex, Trisha and Kelsey; four great-grandchildren and many relatives. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas.
Harry was born and raised in Cortez, where he lived until the start of World War II, at which time he and his family were interned in the Amache Internment Camp in Colorado. He married Mae Taniguchi in 1951 and, for the next 65 years, lived in Ballico, CA where he farmed peaches, almonds and wine grapes. He will always be remembered as a Warriors and Giants fanatic, game show enthusiast, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 5th at 2 p.m. at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, CA 95380.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 1, 2020