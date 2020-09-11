Harvey John DolieslagerDec 4, 1940 - Sep 3, 2020Harvey Dolieslager passed away peacefully in his home and went to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles in 1940 but was raised in Bellflower and spent many summers in Ripon with his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He attended Bellflower Christian School and graduated in 1958. He was employed by McDonnell Douglass Aircraft and served in the US Army. In 1970 he married Mary Polhemus, and they moved to Modesto where he worked as a truck driver and they raised 3 children. He was a loving husband and father who worked hard and was always there for his family. Harvey enjoyed boating, waterskiing, listening to Rush Limbaugh, and hearing the word of God taught each week at Calvary Chapel Modesto.Harvey is survived by his wife, Mary, son Daniel (Amy), daughter Carly (Chris), son Duane (Ashley), sister Berthaglee Solsma, and eight grandchildren.A private burial will be held Saturday at the Ripon Cemetery, followed by an outdoor memorial service at 11 o'clock at First Christian Reformed Church on 305 Boesch Drive in Ripon.