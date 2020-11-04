1/1
Harvey Kemple
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey T. Kemple
Aug 10, 1946 - Oct 26, 2020
Harvey passed away unexpectedly on Oct 26, 2020 at the age of 74. Harvey was a lifelong resident of Modesto. He worked in the construction industry for many years, and after retiring, he started an RV and Motor Home mobile wash business.
He is survived by his wife Gwen, of 53 years; 2 daughters, Kiecha and Kassandra; 4 grandchildren, Kasie, TJ, Marcus and Levi; 4 great grandchildren, Bryson, Cameron, Kaylee and Quinn; brother Bob Kemple and 2 nephews.
We won't have our Santa this year which he loved playing for the grandchildren on Christmas Eve or the beautiful prime rib he would BBQ for Christmas dinner. But, we will always have the memories of both. He will be forever missed.
There will be no service per his request.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved