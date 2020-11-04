Harvey T. KempleAug 10, 1946 - Oct 26, 2020Harvey passed away unexpectedly on Oct 26, 2020 at the age of 74. Harvey was a lifelong resident of Modesto. He worked in the construction industry for many years, and after retiring, he started an RV and Motor Home mobile wash business.He is survived by his wife Gwen, of 53 years; 2 daughters, Kiecha and Kassandra; 4 grandchildren, Kasie, TJ, Marcus and Levi; 4 great grandchildren, Bryson, Cameron, Kaylee and Quinn; brother Bob Kemple and 2 nephews.We won't have our Santa this year which he loved playing for the grandchildren on Christmas Eve or the beautiful prime rib he would BBQ for Christmas dinner. But, we will always have the memories of both. He will be forever missed.There will be no service per his request.