Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hayward Hawke. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hayward Haanel Hawke

Feb 2, 1935 - Oct 29, 2019

Hayward is survived by his wife, Sandy, and his sons Chris (Peggy) and Tim (Catherine). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather, and the mother of his children, Nancy. His grandchildren include Landon, Stephen (Jole), Brenden (Devin), Hayden, Cole, Vivienne, Rylan; and great grandchildren Newton and Avery. We will greatly miss his wit, his jokes, and his penchant for always entertaining the family with a song.

Born in St. Louis, MO, to Chester and Beverly Hawke, Hayward moved often in his youth until his family settled in California where he attended South Pasadena San Marino High School. He attended Stanford University where he received a BA in Industrial Engineering. Upon graduating he worked for Carnation Milk Company, and then went on to work for E&J Gallo Winery for 34 fulfilling years. Sandy and Hayward most enjoyed their traveling adventures together during their 22 years of marriage, journeying to many parts of the world. Hayward was a proud Eagle Scout and an avid bridge player, achieving Silver Life Master. He attended the USA Air Defense School in Fort Bliss, TX, and served domestically as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Reserve and Army at Camp Hanford, Washington. His final resting place will be San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.

A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Modesto. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations to be made to St. Vincent de Paul through Our Lady of Fatima addressed to 505 W. Granger Ave., Modesto, CA 95350

www.cvobituaries.com





Hayward Haanel HawkeFeb 2, 1935 - Oct 29, 2019Hayward is survived by his wife, Sandy, and his sons Chris (Peggy) and Tim (Catherine). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather, and the mother of his children, Nancy. His grandchildren include Landon, Stephen (Jole), Brenden (Devin), Hayden, Cole, Vivienne, Rylan; and great grandchildren Newton and Avery. We will greatly miss his wit, his jokes, and his penchant for always entertaining the family with a song.Born in St. Louis, MO, to Chester and Beverly Hawke, Hayward moved often in his youth until his family settled in California where he attended South Pasadena San Marino High School. He attended Stanford University where he received a BA in Industrial Engineering. Upon graduating he worked for Carnation Milk Company, and then went on to work for E&J Gallo Winery for 34 fulfilling years. Sandy and Hayward most enjoyed their traveling adventures together during their 22 years of marriage, journeying to many parts of the world. Hayward was a proud Eagle Scout and an avid bridge player, achieving Silver Life Master. He attended the USA Air Defense School in Fort Bliss, TX, and served domestically as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Reserve and Army at Camp Hanford, Washington. His final resting place will be San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Modesto. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations to be made to St. Vincent de Paul through Our Lady of Fatima addressed to 505 W. Granger Ave., Modesto, CA 95350 Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close