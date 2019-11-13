Hayward Haanel Hawke
Feb 2, 1935 - Oct 29, 2019
Hayward is survived by his wife, Sandy, and his sons Chris (Peggy) and Tim (Catherine). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather, and the mother of his children, Nancy. His grandchildren include Landon, Stephen (Jole), Brenden (Devin), Hayden, Cole, Vivienne, Rylan; and great grandchildren Newton and Avery. We will greatly miss his wit, his jokes, and his penchant for always entertaining the family with a song.
Born in St. Louis, MO, to Chester and Beverly Hawke, Hayward moved often in his youth until his family settled in California where he attended South Pasadena San Marino High School. He attended Stanford University where he received a BA in Industrial Engineering. Upon graduating he worked for Carnation Milk Company, and then went on to work for E&J Gallo Winery for 34 fulfilling years. Sandy and Hayward most enjoyed their traveling adventures together during their 22 years of marriage, journeying to many parts of the world. Hayward was a proud Eagle Scout and an avid bridge player, achieving Silver Life Master. He attended the USA Air Defense School in Fort Bliss, TX, and served domestically as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Reserve and Army at Camp Hanford, Washington. His final resting place will be San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Modesto. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations to be made to St. Vincent de Paul through Our Lady of Fatima addressed to 505 W. Granger Ave., Modesto, CA 95350
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 13, 2019