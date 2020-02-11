Hazel W Browning
April 19, 1935-January 11, 2020
Born in Plaster Rock, New Brunswick, Canada, Hazel passed at the age of 84 in Toronto. She is survived by her sons Mark (Victoria) of Fresno and Alexander of Modesto, grandsons Peter and Christian, sister Millie, sisters-in-law Sandie and Betty and numerous nieces and nephews in the Toronto area. Her husband Pete passed in 1974.
Hazel, who lived in Modesto for over 40 years, had a story-filled life flying with TWA Airlines and then retiring from Sysco Foods after a rewarding career where she was known as Mother Sysco. She moved back to Toronto ten years ago to be with family and friends. She will be missed by all.
Her local family and friends will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 29 at 12:30 PM at Skewers Restaurant in Modesto where we can share memories of our times in her life.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 11, 2020