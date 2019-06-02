Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Chubbuck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Juanita Chubbuck

June 15, 1917 - May 11, 2019

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother Hazel Juanita Chubbuck was born in Humansville, Missouri, on June 15, 1917 and passed away on May 11, 2019.

"Grandma Hazel" was the second-youngest of six daughters. Her father, Charles Albert Gipson, and mother, Orpha Lee South, and five sisters preceded her in death, as did Grandson Brian Scott Smith.

Her father, widowed when Hazel was four, moved the family to California.

At 17, Hazel married Harry Smith. Her sister, Charlotte, was married to Harry's brother, Everette, and the two couples raised their families on adjoining properties on East Orangeburg Avenue. Hazel and Harry had three children: Dennis Ray (Joan), Linda Marie Pecora and Stephen Dean (Brenda).

Hazel worked while raising her family; first at Justesen's grocery store, and later for a dental group.

Hazel married real estate developer Doug Black in 1962. Doug passed away in the mid-1970s. She later married Bill Chubbuck, who passed in 1984.

She loved tennis, golf, bridge, and counted cross stitch.

Hazel also leaves behind grandchildren Jenifer West (Ron), Christina Cardoza, Stefanie Moshier (Tom), Ryan Smith (Megan), Hope Hinchey (John), Momi Mollelo (Tom), Scott Turner (Claudia), Devin Woodill (Cameron), Aaron Woodill (Stacie), and step-daughters Nancy Gonsorowski (Don) and Holly Crockett (Rodney). She also leaves 14 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Published in the Modesto Bee on June 2, 2019

