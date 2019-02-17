Obituary Guest Book View Sign



HAZEL MARIAN DECKERJan 31, 1921 - Feb 10, 2019Hazel M. Decker age 98 passed away February 10, 2019 in Des Moines Iowa.She was born January 31, 1921 in Wenatchee WA. and moved with her parents and siblings to Waterford CA around 1935. In 1946 she married Lloyd Decker and they lived in Modesto for over 45 years, after his death she moved to Iowa, where she remained until her death. Hazel was preceeded in death by her parents E.J. and Lena Blocher, her husband Lloyd Decker, her brothers Arthur, Paul and Earl Blocher, and her sisters Vera Smith and Anna Kinser. She leaves behind her sister Alice French, her daughters Cheryl Mangum (Alan) and Jane Walker (Gene), as well as 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Hazel loved to garden, to bake and was a wonderful artist. She was a member of the Central California Art League for over 25 years. While living in Modesto she was a member of La Loma Grace Brethern Church. After moving to Iowa she was a member of Grace Community Church.A Memorial Service will he held at Lakewood Funeral Home at 1 PM on Tuesday February 19th. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 17, 2019

