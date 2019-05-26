Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service 286 West Main Turlock , CA 953804814 (209)-634-4904 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service 286 West Main Turlock , CA 953804814 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Holy Rosary Catholic Church 8471 Cypress Street Hilmar , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Holy Rosary Catholic Church 8471 Cypress Street Hilmar , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Dorothy Santos

OCT 9, 1923 - MAY 19, 2019

Hazel Dorothy Santos, age 95, of Turlock, California passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born October 9, 1923 in Merced, California to Amelia Martin and John Martins Sousa.

Hazel is survived by: son Richard Santos of Hilmar, son Gerard Santos and wife Cecilia Santos of Turlock, as well as daughter-in-law Susan Santos of Hilmar. Mrs. Santos also leaves behind nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren to honor her memory.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Tony M. Santos in 2007; her son, John Santos in 2017; two brothers; two sisters; and her parents.

Hazel was a dedicated parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Turlock and Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hilmar as well as a member of the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America (P.F.S.A.).

A visitation for Mrs. Hazel Santos will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service: 286 W. Main Street, Turlock, California. A rosary service will occur later that evening at 7:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church: 8471 Cypress Street, Hilmar, California.

A funeral mass will occur at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church: 8471 Cypress Street, Hilmar, California. She will be laid to rest following the service at Turlock Memorial Park: 575 N. Soderquist Road, Turlock, California. In lieu of flowers please dontate to Holy Rosary Church foundation of Hilmar.

Services for Hazel Dorothy Santos are in the care of Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service (FD504) in Turlock, California.

