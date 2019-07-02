Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Gizdich. View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Gizdich

April 23, 1922 - June 27, 2019

On Thursday June 27, 2019 Hazel (Bray) Gizdich peacefully passed away at age 97 in Modesto, California. All who knew and loved her would agree that Hazel lived life to the fullest. She was an expert seamstress and she and her husband Jack owned/operated Leesa's Fabric in Manteca, CA for 20 years. Never one to sit idle, needlepoint, crochet and knitting kept her hands busy. An avid traveller, she and Jack (and often with friends/family) have seen the world spending time cruising and visiting 20+ countries. She loved a charitable cause and spent incalculable hours volunteering for

She was lovingly known as 'Hazzie' to her Sorority Sisters in the Alpha Omega Sorority and also enjoyed her friends in the Modesto Garden Club. She had a green thumb and spent hours in her flower beds developing beauiful blooms and giving starts to family and friends. She never met a stranger and after a short conversation even an acquaintance became a close friend. One of her favorite pasttimes was ballroom dancing and her family knows that when she got to the Pearly Gates she did the cha-cha right into Heaven. Hazel was the loving wife of Jack Gizdich and they recently celebrated 71 years of marriage. She was very proud of her children: daughters, Linda VanArtsdalen (Frank) and Lisa Werthman, son Larry Gizdich (Kathleen) her 5 granddaughters, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Friends and family members may attend the celebration of life service on Friday, July 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, California, 95326 and the family encourages all who attend to wear bright colored and/or floral print as Hazel loved and lived a color-filled life.

