Hazel NyquistNov. 28, 1922 - May 12, 2020Hazel Ethel Nyquist (Reeves) was welcomed home by the Lord at the age of 97 years old on Tuesday. She was born and raised in Turlock, California where she graduated from Turlock High School and went on to earn a dietary degree from Modesto Junior College. She married the love of her life, Elmer Nyquist on August 5, 1942. A young, military wife, she followed Elmer wherever he was stationed while he served in the Army Air Force during World War II. When the war was over, she gave Elmer three children that they raised together in Turlock. An industrious spirit, Hazel worked at the Kaiser Shipyards in Richmond, CA during the war and later as a dietary assistant at both the old and new Emanuel Hospital and Community Hospital.Hazel was beloved by her family and friends as a wonderful cook. She was an avid collector and very creative. She glazed and fired her own ceramics, enjoyed tole painting, and especially loved gardening. She and her husband Elmer were members of the Modesto Rose Society, the Camellia Society of Modesto, and the Tropical Plant Society.Hazel was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Elmer V. Nyquist, her daughter, June Wurm, her parents James and Ethel Reeves, her siblings Alfred Reeves, Betty Noeller, and Florence Reeves, and her grandson Robert Nyquist.Hazel will be lovingly remembered by her children Robert Nyquist (Debbie) of Denair, CA, Carol Teague of San Angelo, TX, Robert Wurm of Modesto, CA (son-in-law); her grandchildren Susie Marshall (Neil), Matthew Teague (Shauna), Jennifer Wray (Marc), Dennis Wurm, Crystal Nyquist, Eloy Teague (Michelle), Eric Nyquist (Kathryn), Michael Teague (Kristin), Jesse Wurm, and Steven Nyquist (Becki); her 17 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law Alice Nyquist and Pauline Miller, and many nieces and nephews.Private services will be held in the coming week. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the non-profit Chicks with Sticks. Contributions can be sent to: Monte Vista Chapel, Attn: Chicks with Sticks, 1619 E. Monte Vista Ave., Turlock, CA 95382.