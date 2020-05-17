Hazel Nyquist
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Nyquist
Nov. 28, 1922 - May 12, 2020
Hazel Ethel Nyquist (Reeves) was welcomed home by the Lord at the age of 97 years old on Tuesday. She was born and raised in Turlock, California where she graduated from Turlock High School and went on to earn a dietary degree from Modesto Junior College. She married the love of her life, Elmer Nyquist on August 5, 1942. A young, military wife, she followed Elmer wherever he was stationed while he served in the Army Air Force during World War II. When the war was over, she gave Elmer three children that they raised together in Turlock. An industrious spirit, Hazel worked at the Kaiser Shipyards in Richmond, CA during the war and later as a dietary assistant at both the old and new Emanuel Hospital and Community Hospital.
Hazel was beloved by her family and friends as a wonderful cook. She was an avid collector and very creative. She glazed and fired her own ceramics, enjoyed tole painting, and especially loved gardening. She and her husband Elmer were members of the Modesto Rose Society, the Camellia Society of Modesto, and the Tropical Plant Society.
Hazel was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Elmer V. Nyquist, her daughter, June Wurm, her parents James and Ethel Reeves, her siblings Alfred Reeves, Betty Noeller, and Florence Reeves, and her grandson Robert Nyquist.
Hazel will be lovingly remembered by her children Robert Nyquist (Debbie) of Denair, CA, Carol Teague of San Angelo, TX, Robert Wurm of Modesto, CA (son-in-law); her grandchildren Susie Marshall (Neil), Matthew Teague (Shauna), Jennifer Wray (Marc), Dennis Wurm, Crystal Nyquist, Eloy Teague (Michelle), Eric Nyquist (Kathryn), Michael Teague (Kristin), Jesse Wurm, and Steven Nyquist (Becki); her 17 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law Alice Nyquist and Pauline Miller, and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held in the coming week. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the non-profit Chicks with Sticks. Contributions can be sent to: Monte Vista Chapel, Attn: Chicks with Sticks, 1619 E. Monte Vista Ave., Turlock, CA 95382.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved