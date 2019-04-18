Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Wright. View Sign



Mar 19, 1924- Apr 12, 2019

Hazel Wright of Paoli, Oklahoma, passed away April 12, 2019 in Paul's Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 95 years.

Hazel was born March 19, 1924 in Elmore City, Oklahoma to Etta Mae (Roberson) Griffis and Arthur W. Griffis. She married Earl Wright in 1947 who preceded her in death in 2000. She was a loving housewife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and seven brothers and sisters; Bertha Cain, Belle Banks, John Griffis, Mabel Glenn, Della Irving, Roy Griffis and Sue Hughes and son-in law Ed Underwood. Surviving family include her children; Marilyn (Bill) Wilson of Ridgecrest, CA, Beverly Underwood of Modesto, CA, and Teresa (Richard) Griffiths of Paoli, OK, 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren with two on the way. She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church on Tuolumne Blvd, Modesto for many years and more recently attended First Pentecostal Church of Riverbank. The last 3 years she has lived with her daughter Teresa in Paoli, OK. She will be missed by family and the many friends she leaves behind. Funeral services will be held by Salas Bros. Funeral Chapel at the First Pentecostal Church of Riverbank, 3208 Stanislaus St, Riverbank, CA Friday, April 19, 2019 with visitation at 12:00p.m. Funeral services will start at 1:00pm. Internment will follow at Acacia Memorial Park in Modesto.

www.cvobituaries.com



HAZEL E. WRIGHTMar 19, 1924- Apr 12, 2019Hazel Wright of Paoli, Oklahoma, passed away April 12, 2019 in Paul's Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 95 years.Hazel was born March 19, 1924 in Elmore City, Oklahoma to Etta Mae (Roberson) Griffis and Arthur W. Griffis. She married Earl Wright in 1947 who preceded her in death in 2000. She was a loving housewife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and seven brothers and sisters; Bertha Cain, Belle Banks, John Griffis, Mabel Glenn, Della Irving, Roy Griffis and Sue Hughes and son-in law Ed Underwood. Surviving family include her children; Marilyn (Bill) Wilson of Ridgecrest, CA, Beverly Underwood of Modesto, CA, and Teresa (Richard) Griffiths of Paoli, OK, 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren with two on the way. She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church on Tuolumne Blvd, Modesto for many years and more recently attended First Pentecostal Church of Riverbank. The last 3 years she has lived with her daughter Teresa in Paoli, OK. She will be missed by family and the many friends she leaves behind. Funeral services will be held by Salas Bros. Funeral Chapel at the First Pentecostal Church of Riverbank, 3208 Stanislaus St, Riverbank, CA Friday, April 19, 2019 with visitation at 12:00p.m. Funeral services will start at 1:00pm. Internment will follow at Acacia Memorial Park in Modesto. Funeral Home Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc

419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 523-5646 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close