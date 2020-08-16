1/1
Heather Anne Terra-Fanger
1964 - 2020
JUL 5, 1964 - JUL 17, 2020
Heather Anne Terra-Fanger passed away on July 17, 2020 at home in Rio Linda, California after a courageous six-year battle with cancer. Heather was born on July 5, 1964 in Newman, California.

Heather was preceded in death by her younger brothers, David and Mark Terra, her younger sister, Sara Terra, and her nephews, Jesse and Jason Woodson.

Heather is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ed Fanger of Rio Linda, her son, Eddie Fanger (Daisy) and granddaughter Cecilia of Rio Linda, and her daughter, Johanna Chaney (Geoff) and granddaughters, Avril and Scarlett of San Luis Obispo.

Heather is also survived by her parents, Karen Lolmaugh of Sacramento and Bill and Louise Terra of Modesto, her siblings, Jackie Terra of Folsom, California, Matthew Terra (Carmen) of Modesto, California, Paul Terra of Modesto, California, Lucia Terra (Frank Lopez) of Fresno, California, Brian Terra (Veronica) of Bay Pointe, California, and many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Heather's family always came first for her. She thoroughly loved her family and enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren as often as possible. Heather also enjoyed many family gatherings with her extended family - which was large and spanned several generations.

Heather was such a very loving, thoughtful, and giving person. Everything Heather did in her life she did with a smile. Her sense of humor was legendary with her quick wit and dry, sometimes sarcastic, humor. Even when Heather got really sick, she was always concerned about how others were feeling or doing.

Heather lived her life to the fullest and was always ready to travel or go on any adventures that would come up – especially with her family. Heather had the greatest sense of humor, the most beautiful smile, and the biggest heart.

Heather brought so much love and joy to all of us who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
