Hebe Beard
Sept 23, 1940 - Oct 4, 2020
Hebe Beard, age 80, passed away on Oct 4, 2020, with her husband of 53 years, Jim, by her side at their home in San Francisco. She succumbed to a 3 year battle with pleural mesothelioma, a cancer caused by inhalation of asbestos. The cancer was temporarily controlled with treatments given at UCSF, and during much of this time Hebe was able to travel with family and enjoy normal activities.
Hebe was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 23, 1940 to Alexander and Alicia Annand. Hebe grew up in Buenos Aires. She graduated from Northlands, a private school located in Olivios, a suburb of Buenos Aires, in 1958. Northlands was an all-girls school teaching a bilingual education with English classes modeled on British customs and Spanish classes based on local Argentine requirements. It included all grades from 1st through high school. Hebe left Argentina in 1958 to attend Principia College in Elsah, Illinois. She completed 2 years at Principia before leaving to live in New York City. In New York she worked for the Argentine Embassy for 1 year before joining Pan American Airways as a flight attendant, first working out of New York for 4 years, and then moving to work out of San Francisco for 2 more years. It was while living in San Francisco that she met her husband, Jim.
Hebe and Jim married in 1967 in Rochelle, Illinois, where Jim had moved to work with Del Monte Corporation. They moved to a couple more locations with Del Monte over the next 3 years before moving to Modesto, Jim's place of birth, in late 1970. Hebe and Jim were active in the community where he worked for the Beard Family businesses for 33 years. He served as president and CEO of the companies for much of that time. Hebe and Jim moved to San Francisco after his retirement in 2004.
Besides her husband, Jim, Hebe is survived by their daughter and son-in-law, Jocelyn and John Guite, living in Houston, Texas; their son and daughter-in-law, Philip Beard and Kelly Ault, living in Middlesex, Vermont; and four grandchildren, Jackson Guite, Alexandra Guite, Austin Beard and Carson Beard. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Suzanne Annand. Hebe's greatest love was for her family. She and Jim traveled often to see them and to take them on family vacations. Hebe and Jim also maintained contact with Hebe's relatives in Argentina.
Hebe and Jim actively supported many charitable organizations including The SPCA, Gallo Center for the Arts, Great Valley Museum, Modesto Symphony Orchestra, McHenry Mansion Foundation and Hospice during their 34 years living in Modesto. Hospice by the Bay provided the support which made it possible for Hebe to spend her last days at home in comfort with her husband, Jim. It was Hebe's wish that there be no funeral or memorial services. Also, no flowers. Hebe chose to not request memorial donations be made to a specific organization. The family welcomes donations made to a charity of the donor's choice
. www.cvobituaries.com