Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hector Loya. View Sign

Hector Ignacio Loya

July 31,1937 to April 11, 2019

Modesto, California - Hector Ignacio Loya, 81, died Wednesday, April 11, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

He was preceded by his father, Alejandro Loya, his mother, Rafaela Loya, and his son, Jorge Loya, who died just eight hours before his father from a stroke on April 10, 2019, at 5:25 p.m. He leaves his wife of sixty-two years; Carmen Loya, his daughter Diane Loya, his son Geraldo Loya, and his youngest daughter Carmie Berends, along with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by six siblings. He was the eldest of four brothers, Carlos, Alex, Jose, and Rafael. His elder sister, Elodia Sanchez, and younger sister, Mary Zuniga. He was also very close to his cousin, Eloisa Puga.

He was born in San Francisco del Oro, Chihuahua, Mexico, on July 31, 1937. After leaving San Francisco del Oro, his family of nine moved to Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, for a few years. In 1954, the family legally immigrated to the United States and lived in El Paso, Texas, and then, Loma, Colorado for a short time before finally settling in Modesto, California, where he lived most of his life.

In his younger years, He was a Golden Glove Amateur boxer and later became a youth boxing referee. He worked and retired as a correctional officer for DVI State Prison after twenty-eight years.

He had many passions such as running, singing, and playing the piano. He enjoyed running long distances, and successfully competed in many marathons. His musical talents allowed him to be seen and heard at various venues, such as weddings and quinceaneras.

His ashes will be spread at his request, on Montana Franklin, in El Paso, Texas.

In lieu of sending flowers, please donate to your nearest "No Kill" animal shelter.

Memorial Service information is pending. www.cvobitu

www.cvobituaries.com



Hector Ignacio LoyaJuly 31,1937 to April 11, 2019Modesto, California - Hector Ignacio Loya, 81, died Wednesday, April 11, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.He was preceded by his father, Alejandro Loya, his mother, Rafaela Loya, and his son, Jorge Loya, who died just eight hours before his father from a stroke on April 10, 2019, at 5:25 p.m. He leaves his wife of sixty-two years; Carmen Loya, his daughter Diane Loya, his son Geraldo Loya, and his youngest daughter Carmie Berends, along with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.He is also survived by six siblings. He was the eldest of four brothers, Carlos, Alex, Jose, and Rafael. His elder sister, Elodia Sanchez, and younger sister, Mary Zuniga. He was also very close to his cousin, Eloisa Puga.He was born in San Francisco del Oro, Chihuahua, Mexico, on July 31, 1937. After leaving San Francisco del Oro, his family of nine moved to Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, for a few years. In 1954, the family legally immigrated to the United States and lived in El Paso, Texas, and then, Loma, Colorado for a short time before finally settling in Modesto, California, where he lived most of his life.In his younger years, He was a Golden Glove Amateur boxer and later became a youth boxing referee. He worked and retired as a correctional officer for DVI State Prison after twenty-eight years.He had many passions such as running, singing, and playing the piano. He enjoyed running long distances, and successfully competed in many marathons. His musical talents allowed him to be seen and heard at various venues, such as weddings and quinceaneras.His ashes will be spread at his request, on Montana Franklin, in El Paso, Texas.In lieu of sending flowers, please donate to your nearest "No Kill" animal shelter.Memorial Service information is pending. www.cvobitu Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close