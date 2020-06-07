Helen Ann ShipleyJuly 5, 1930 - May 25, 2020Helen Ann Shipley went to be with our Lord on May 25, 2020. Helen was born on July 5, 1930 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Samuel and Winnie Kootstra, who emigrated from the Netherlands. In 1931, the family moved to Fresno, CA where she was raised on a ranch. In 1944, the family moved to Modesto and Helen graduated from Modesto High in 1947. In 1953, Helen married Samuel "Stewart" Shipley and raised their four children in Ripon. They were active in the Calvary Reformed Church where Helen taught Sunday school and enjoyed singing in the choir. She worked for the Ripon Library and Simpson Paper Company. Helen enjoyed sports and activities with her granddaughters. She also liked camping and water skiing with her family. Helen appreciated the community of Ripon and spent much of her time outdoors walking, visiting friends, and making new ones. Helen and Stewart enjoyed 45 years together until Stewart passed away in 1998. She leaves behind her sons Stewart "Michael" Shipley (Sonya) and Daniel Shipley (Carol), and granddaughters Jennifer and Samantha Shipley. She was pre-deceased by her husband Stewart, and daughters Patricia Clark and Kathleen Elliott. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park. Services will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be made to Calvary Reformed Church or by providing a book or donation to your local public library.