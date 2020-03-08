Helen Malik
September 18th, 1935-March 3rd, 2020
On Monday, March 3rd, 2020 Helen Malik, loving Sister, Aunt and Great Aunt passed away at the age of 84. Born in Baghdad, Iraq and having lived in Vancouver, Canada she eventually settled in Modesto in the late 70's.
Daughter of Mansour and Gulezar, Nimrod Benjamin
Sister of Shamiran Kanon, Emmanuel Malik and Sandra Youkhannah. Sister in law of William Kanon, Esther Malik and John Youkhannah
Aunt of Ashur, Hilda, Flora and Ramon Kanon. Aunt of Edward, Raymond, Ramona, Wanda and Robert Malik. Aunt of Eman, David, Susan and Shannon Youkhannah. She leaves behind many great nieces and nephews.
She lived righteously and fair and loved her family. She possessed good common sense and lived honorably as an independent woman.
We say goodbye to our beloved on Monday March 9th at 10am at Mar Gewargis Church 3900 Brickit Ct, Ceres, CA 95307. Following service we will serve a memorial luncheon at Assyrian American Athletic Club, 2549 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto, CA 95354.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 8, 2020