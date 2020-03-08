Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Benjamin. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

Helen Malik

September 18th, 1935-March 3rd, 2020

On Monday, March 3rd, 2020 Helen Malik, loving Sister, Aunt and Great Aunt passed away at the age of 84. Born in Baghdad, Iraq and having lived in Vancouver, Canada she eventually settled in Modesto in the late 70's.

Daughter of Mansour and Gulezar, Nimrod Benjamin

Sister of Shamiran Kanon, Emmanuel Malik and Sandra Youkhannah. Sister in law of William Kanon, Esther Malik and John Youkhannah

Aunt of Ashur, Hilda, Flora and Ramon Kanon. Aunt of Edward, Raymond, Ramona, Wanda and Robert Malik. Aunt of Eman, David, Susan and Shannon Youkhannah. She leaves behind many great nieces and nephews.

She lived righteously and fair and loved her family. She possessed good common sense and lived honorably as an independent woman.

We say goodbye to our beloved on Monday March 9th at 10am at Mar Gewargis Church 3900 Brickit Ct, Ceres, CA 95307. Following service we will serve a memorial luncheon at Assyrian American Athletic Club, 2549 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto, CA 95354.

www.cvobituaries.com



Helen MalikSeptember 18th, 1935-March 3rd, 2020On Monday, March 3rd, 2020 Helen Malik, loving Sister, Aunt and Great Aunt passed away at the age of 84. Born in Baghdad, Iraq and having lived in Vancouver, Canada she eventually settled in Modesto in the late 70's.Daughter of Mansour and Gulezar, Nimrod BenjaminSister of Shamiran Kanon, Emmanuel Malik and Sandra Youkhannah. Sister in law of William Kanon, Esther Malik and John YoukhannahAunt of Ashur, Hilda, Flora and Ramon Kanon. Aunt of Edward, Raymond, Ramona, Wanda and Robert Malik. Aunt of Eman, David, Susan and Shannon Youkhannah. She leaves behind many great nieces and nephews.She lived righteously and fair and loved her family. She possessed good common sense and lived honorably as an independent woman.We say goodbye to our beloved on Monday March 9th at 10am at Mar Gewargis Church 3900 Brickit Ct, Ceres, CA 95307. Following service we will serve a memorial luncheon at Assyrian American Athletic Club, 2549 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto, CA 95354. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close