Helen Berry (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Obituary
Helen Greener-Berry
July 20, 1930 September 26, 2019
She was a homemaker, Girl Scout & Cub Scout leader in Ceres, CA and member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by sister Margery Largent. Daughters: Judy Hein(Larry), Peggy Carter(Robin), Star Strahle, & Donna Berry. Sons: Timothy Greener, Dale Berry(Joann) & Dean Berry.
Viewing October 11, 2019 from 4-8pm; Funeral Services October 12, 2019 at 12:30pm. Both will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park - Heritage Chapel 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2019
Funeral Home Details
