, Helen Braun

May 3, 1943 - September 4, 2019

A dear soul of Modesto passed away on Wednesday, the 4th of September in her Modesto home surrounded by her family. Helen was born in Stockton, California to Grover and Lucille Doe who have preceded her in death.

Helen is survived by her loving husband, Douglas, whom she married on Oct. 19, 1963; her children Bradley who is married to Diane; her daughter Jennifer married to Greg McCarty; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and her brother Don Doe of Stockton.

Helen was active in the Modesto Garden Club and Ladies Auxiliary to California Pioneers. She was an excellent hostess entertaining many friends and family in her home over the years. Her favorite activities included gardening and spending time in the Sierras with family and friends. Helen was also an accomplished muscian playing the viola in the Stockton Symphony in her youth and the piano for her own enjoyment.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude memorial contributions in Helen's honor be directed to:

Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Center, Inc. 700 McHenry Ave. Suite B Modesto, CA 95350

