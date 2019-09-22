Helen Brueske
Feb 1, 2019 - Aug 28, 2019
Helen (Krevenchuk) Brueske, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Helen was born on February 1st, 1931 in Poland. She immigrated to Canada in 1938 where she met and married Robert William Brueske "Bob" in 1949. They moved to Alaska and there they had 2 children Bob and Carol. Helen was a wonderful mother. Bob and Helen moved their young family to California and they were married for 56 years before Bob passed away.
Helen devoted her life to taking care of her family which she adored. In her younger years she loved golfing, boating and being outdoors. She was a hostess extraordinaire and spent some of the best years of her life entertaining family and friends in their dream home in Hidden Valley, California, where they moved after they retired. Following Bob's passing, Helen relocated to Modesto to be closer to family. Helen had a well earned reputation as a "classy lady" and she was always worried that her hair and clothes were just right. Helen will be deeply missed. Helen is survived by her daughter Carol Forte and her son-in-law Richard and her son Bob and daughter-in-law Dorothy as well as grandchildren Eric Forte, Nicholaus and Melissa Brueske and her sister Lillian Kobweka. Her family would like to express their sincere thanks to all of Helen's friends and neighbors who were an important part of her life in her final years.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 22, 2019