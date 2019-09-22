Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Brueske. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Brueske

Feb 1, 2019 - Aug 28, 2019

Helen (Krevenchuk) Brueske, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Helen was born on February 1st, 1931 in Poland. She immigrated to Canada in 1938 where she met and married Robert William Brueske "Bob" in 1949. They moved to Alaska and there they had 2 children Bob and Carol. Helen was a wonderful mother. Bob and Helen moved their young family to California and they were married for 56 years before Bob passed away.

Helen devoted her life to taking care of her family which she adored. In her younger years she loved golfing, boating and being outdoors. She was a hostess extraordinaire and spent some of the best years of her life entertaining family and friends in their dream home in Hidden Valley, California, where they moved after they retired. Following Bob's passing, Helen relocated to Modesto to be closer to family. Helen had a well earned reputation as a "classy lady" and she was always worried that her hair and clothes were just right. Helen will be deeply missed. Helen is survived by her daughter Carol Forte and her son-in-law Richard and her son Bob and daughter-in-law Dorothy as well as grandchildren Eric Forte, Nicholaus and Melissa Brueske and her sister Lillian Kobweka. Her family would like to express their sincere thanks to all of Helen's friends and neighbors who were an important part of her life in her final years.

www.cvobituaries.com





Helen BrueskeFeb 1, 2019 - Aug 28, 2019Helen (Krevenchuk) Brueske, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.Helen was born on February 1st, 1931 in Poland. She immigrated to Canada in 1938 where she met and married Robert William Brueske "Bob" in 1949. They moved to Alaska and there they had 2 children Bob and Carol. Helen was a wonderful mother. Bob and Helen moved their young family to California and they were married for 56 years before Bob passed away.Helen devoted her life to taking care of her family which she adored. In her younger years she loved golfing, boating and being outdoors. She was a hostess extraordinaire and spent some of the best years of her life entertaining family and friends in their dream home in Hidden Valley, California, where they moved after they retired. Following Bob's passing, Helen relocated to Modesto to be closer to family. Helen had a well earned reputation as a "classy lady" and she was always worried that her hair and clothes were just right. Helen will be deeply missed. Helen is survived by her daughter Carol Forte and her son-in-law Richard and her son Bob and daughter-in-law Dorothy as well as grandchildren Eric Forte, Nicholaus and Melissa Brueske and her sister Lillian Kobweka. Her family would like to express their sincere thanks to all of Helen's friends and neighbors who were an important part of her life in her final years. Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close