Service Information
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church
Bakersfield , CA
Interment
10:00 AM
West Side Cemetery
Tehachapi , CA
Obituary

Helen L. (Clark) Juette

October 24, 1919 - April 22, 2019

Helen Juette, age 99 joined the folks in heaven on April 22, 2019 passing peacefully at her residence in Bakersfield, CA. Mass will be held at St Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church, Bakersfield, CA at Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Internment will follow at West Side Cemetery, Tehachapi on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 10 a.m



Helen is survived by her children: Ann M Juette Pierre, SD, Carol L Juette, Bakersfield, CA, Eileen C Stoneman Springville, CA, John L and Pam Juette grandchildren Kristen, Jon Paul, and Betsy, Bakersfield, CA, Mary and Marv Schwehr Zap, ND and grandchild Christopher and Tamra Whitehead, great grand children, Cheyenne and Kaden Angleton, TX, Susan L Peck Dana Gillespie, Deer Harbor, WA, Bill H Juette and grand children Jasmine, Forrest, and Michael, Modesto, CA.



Helen was preceded in death by her parents John and Cecelia Clark, her siblings, Bethel Dawson and Margaret Ann Henry.



Helen Lois Clark was born October 24, 1919 in St. Vincent's Hospital, Los Angeles, CA to John A and Cecilia A Clark. Helen attended Bakersfield High School. After graduating from St. Mary's College of Nursing, San Francisco as a registered Nurse, 1944, she immediately enlisted in the Navy. As an Ensign during WWII serving at Oak Knoll as well as El Toro Marine base, she often spoke about her nursing duties, and the soldiers she served and cared for. Her favorite pastime was dancing, an escape from the pressures of nursing the wounded.



She continued her education after leaving the Navy in 1947 at San Fransisco State obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing Education. Her family life began with marriage to Leslie M Juette; that union began the family of seven children, five girls and two boys. The family resided in Modesto, CA.



Helen's RN career included Memorial Hospital, Visiting Nurses Association, and Modesto Jr College. Shortly after retiring, feeling she had more to offer, she was employed by the State of CA as a Nurse Evaluator finally ending her career at age 85.



Helen was adventurous and loved life. She thanked God for her family, friends and health, daily. She raised her family, was employed full time and spent time traveling. She toured all 50 States along with several countries across the globe, with fellow nurses. She will be missed by all who knew her.

