Service Information

Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Patterson , CA

Helen May Silveira

Aug 27, 1925 - Oct 13,2019

Helen May Silveira was born in Stevinson on August 27th, 1925 to Silvano and Angelina Soares. She was raised in Crows Landing and attended Bonita Elementary School. She spent one year at Orestimba High School before transferring to Patterson High School. She was a proud member of the PHS Class of '44 and one of the last surviving members of that class. During high school she was an active member of GAA, girls softball team and earned her block P. It was during her high school years that she met the love of her life, Willie Silveira. They were married in 1945, a few months later his military service sent him to Japan. They were reunited after two years and welcomed their first born, Lawrence and seven years later gave him a sister, Carol. Helen was one of the rare housewives of "the Fifties" who also found fulfillment working outside the home as a bookkeeper. She spent 27 years working at Bennett Hardware followed by several years at Klein's Super Save and finally retired from an office administrator position at Realty World.

Retirement afforded her the time to lovingly care for her mother and allowed her to always be available for her favorite job: being "Gramma" to David, Richard, Rebecca, Lesley, Kevin and Josh.

She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson since 1939 and also volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul store, Sacred Heart Church Office and the UPPEC. Helen may have been the San Francisco Giant's most loyal fan since 1958. She also enjoyed casino trips, card games, domestic and foreign travel, crossword puzzles and she was an avid reader.

She is survived by her son Larry (Linda) Silveira of Ceres; daughter, Carol (Gary) Scoles of Patterson; her six grandchildren, two grand in-laws; seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie and her brother, George Soares.

A Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, October 21st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.

Donations may be made to: Father Connors Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363.

